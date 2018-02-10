Child Protection Law: Ministry of Women Affairs Advocates For More Sensitization

Kaduna State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has advocated for more awareness and sensitization on the new child protection law passed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday .

The Commissioner, Hajiya Hafsat Baba in an interview with our Correspondent said with the passage of the bill, people especially at the community level need to be sensitized about the law.

She noted that the bill was aimed at protecting the welfare and safety of children across the State, hence the need for awareness campaign.

“With the passage of the bill into law, children will have unhindered access and right to education and justice in case of violation to their rights which includes rape, trafficking amongst others.

“The next line of action is for us to create more awareness and sensitized the people so as to remove misconception that children can take their parents to court”.

She further explained that, if parents are properly educated and informed about the law, children who have been raped or assaulted will have justice at the long run.

According to her, “we believe that with this law, both the judiciary and court will have a document to work on and justice will be done to our children and all that are concerned”.

She emphasised that the law will protect every child, irrespective of their social status in the society, saying, “like any one of us children have the right to life, education and right to protection and conducive environment”.

She also expressed appreciation to Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i, the civil societies, the media and members of the State Assembly for their efforts in establishing the law, adding that, the 18 months struggle has made history for the State.

“This is a giant stripe for Kaduna State taking the lead, i hope other States will emulate, she stressed”.

She added that a lot consultations were made, saying, inputs from religious, traditional leaders, Civil societies and the public were received after a series of public presentation where people gave there views.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the passage of the bill into law, Chairman, House Committee on Women and Social Development, Haliru Dangana said, the aim of the law was to curb the atrocities committed in the State through child trafficking which has become a money making venture for most people.

It would be recalled that after about 18 months of rigorous scrutiny, criticism and debates, the Kaduna State House of Assembly had on Wednesday passed into law the Child Protection Act.