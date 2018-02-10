Pmb Sends Goodwill Message To Team Nigeria At Winter Olympics

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his best wishes to Team Nigeria as they begin their epoch-making representation of the country in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

President Buhari in a statement by his senior special assistant media Garba Shehu, commended the women’s bobsleigh team made up of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga for making history by being the first African bobsleigh team to participate in the Winter Olympics in that category.

The President also saluted Nigerian Olympian, Simidele Adeagbo who has raised the bar as the first African female to compete in Skeleton at the Games, assuring the athletes that Nigeria stands with them throughout the competition.

Shehu said “President Buhari believes that the patriotism, sacrifice, hard work and personal dedication of these Nigerian athletes, who chose to stand with our homeland and lift our flag high at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea, will continue to inspire Nigerians, especially our young people.

“The President, who had earlier approved the appointment of Chef de Mission to take care of the team, assures the Olympians of the unflinching support of the Federal Government and thanks all who made their participation in the games possible, particularly Corporate Nigeria.

“The President wishes Team Nigeria, who clearly represents the resilient spirit of the Nigerian -ever ready to endure and prevail- a resounding success at the Winter Olympics.”