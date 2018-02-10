TCN planned Repairs, To Put Kaduna Communities In Darkness For Months

Some Communities in Kaduna state will be experiencing darkness for months, following planned outage as initiated by TCN to enable its crew decommission the existing conductors & insulators on the line and also reconducting with ACC and installation of composite insulators on 132KV, Town 1, line 1 & 2.

Towards this end, the Management of Kaduna Electric has informed its esteemed customers of the extension of the planned outage earlier announced on the request of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to a statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head, Corporate Communication Kaduna Electric, the outage which was scheduled from February 6th to February 14th is now extended till April 14, 2018 . The outage is expected to be from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

“Areas to be affected within Kaduna metropolis, he said will include Kakuri, Barnawa, Nassarawa, Narayi High Cost, Narayi Village, Chelco feeder, as well as Nortex, Sunglass, Sabon Tasha, Unguwan Pama, Kabala Costain, Kachia Road and all areas across River Kaduna bridge (Kaduna South).

“Others are Government House, Kaduna State University, Police Headquarters, Constitution Road and Catholic Social center.

“Kaduna Electric deeply regrets the inconvenience this may cause our customers” he stressed.