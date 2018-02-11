Bayelsa Names Road After Obasanjo

The Bayelsa State government has announced the naming of a popular road in Yenagoa, the state capital, after a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The popular road formerly known as the Glory Drive, is a link road which will now be renamed the olusegun obasanjo drive.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who is expected to visit Bayelsa State next Week to commission series of infrastructural projects embarked upon by the Governor Seriake Dickson administration in the last six years,is expected to commission the road named after him.

Also expected in Bayelsa is a one time Former Chief of Defence Staff, Alani Akinrinade and would deliver a public lecture on the need for restructuring as Bayelsa State Contribution to the discourse on National development and democracy.

Confirming the development on Friday during a media briefing at the State Government house, the Secetary to the State Government, Dr. Kamela Okara, said the Former President Obasanjo is also to be involved in a groundbreaking of a private sector refinery project at Obinna community in Yenagoa Local Government area of the State.

He said the State Government will receive the Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a special guest to commission series of projects including health and power infrastructures in the state.

According to him, “On Friday 16th February we shall start by receiving former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as our special guest, that will start off with a visit to the traditional rulers’ council, thereafter he will be involved in commissioning a range of health projects starting with the Bayelsa specialist hospital, the drug mart, the diagnostics centre and a commissioning of what is currently known as the glory drive, the link road which will now be renamed the olusegun obasanjo drive.”

“The last item for that day in terms of commissioning would be the Bayelsa 500-pond Aquaculture village.”

“On Saturday the 17th of February which is the final official week of project commissioning and anniversary celebration, we would start with an interactive session at the Ijaw National Academy, kaiama which we have themed “ an hour with the former president Chief olusegun obasanjo”.”

“Thereafter he would be involved in a groundbreaking of a private sector refinery project at opuna and then there would be a command performance later that evening in honor of the visiting former head of state by 7:30pm. “

“So that in a nutshell are the main activities which we shall be involved in that week however, because there are so many projects to commission, some of the commissioning would continue thereafter into the subsequent weeks.”

“ For instance, at the St. Jude’s girls school, amarata there have been so many additional projects which this restoration government has put iny place there. In the power sector, there are over 12 different power projects across the state which would be commissioned in the following weeks.”