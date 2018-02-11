FG Commences Road Repair Works At Night

The federal government has said it has commenced rehabilitation of failed portions of the nation’s road at night to avoid traffic congestions that are associated with day time repair of roads.

The Federal Road maintain Agency’s Federal Road maintenance Engineer in charge of the FCT, Engineer Ambrose Omame stated this at the weekend while carrying out repair works on several portions of the Abuja-keffi Road.

Engineer Omame who led a team of engineers and other staff of FERMA to repair failed portions of the roads said the decision to work at night was parts of decisions taken by the Managing Director of FERMA who according to him is relentless in ensuring that roads across the federation are motorable at all times.

The Federal Road Maintenance Engineer noted that FERMA would continue to fix failed portions on the Abuja-keffi Road until when the federal ministry of works carry out the planned holistic expansion of the already congested dual carriageway.

While commending the Gaurds brigade unit of the Nigerian army for providing them with adequate security at night and the men of the federal Road safety commission for controlling traffic flow, he identify some logistic challenges associated with late night rehabilitation of Roads. Notably among the hitches associated with the night exercise lightning. This he explained is because the workers need to see clearly while working.

The portions of the road rehabilitated includes a long stretch at the popular sharp corner, just opposition The Young Shall grow Motors and the failed portions between the Nyanya interchange and the popular MOPOL junction.

The FCT FERMA team had earlier worked on the the kugbo slope, just between Mogadishu barracks and Karu overhead bridge.

FERMA has also clean blocked drainages on the along the road stretch with Engineer Omame while appealing to residents to desists from dumping refuse on drains which are design to evacuate waters.