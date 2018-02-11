Killings: Youth Parliament Condemn Herdsmen Farmers Clashes

…Chides Amnesty international Report On Soldiers

The Nigeria Youth Parliament (NYP) has expressed worries over the spike in the destruction of lives and properties due to the recurring clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Benue state and other parts of the country.

The group also faulted Amnesty international for accusing the Nigerian armed forces of right abuses in the war against the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram Islamist terrorists in the country.

NYP’s speaker, Mr Obe Ayodele John who spoke on the occasion of the commemoration of the armed forces remembrance day in Abuja enjoined security outfits to put in place measures to nip the menace in the bud.

Stating the NYP is organizing a national youth security summit in Abuja in April this year, he said it behooves the authorities in the three tiers of government to reach out to the youths who play key role to keep the peace in the country.

John disclosed that a lecture titled “massive and concerted investment in youth development, a panacea for youth restiveness and safer nigeria ” would be delivered during the summit which would attract participants from across the country.

At the occasion graced by representatives of security chiefs and Imo and Sokoto states Governors, he called on the youths to support on- going effort by the government to protect lives and properties in the country.

Said he: “No nation develops on the bedrock of violence, crimes and vices so let is shun inciting thoughts, acts and speeches capable of causing tumoil, hatred, violence and war. The NYP pledges it’s support and maximum cooperation towards the safety, unity, sanctity and development in Nigeria.”

NYP’s minority leader, Comrade Obande Gideon Obande who decried the Amnesty International report maintained that the Nigerian Armed forces acted within the confines of internationally accepted rules of engagement in the war against Boko Haram.

He urged Amnesty International to dedicate their energies towards identifying perpetrators of rights abuses in the wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya.

He called on the authorities to cater for the needs of the families of soldiers who laid their lives in the on-going effort to rid the country of the menace of Boko Haram and other criminal activities across the country.