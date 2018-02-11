Saraki Mourns, Condoles Buhari Over Twin-Death Of Family Members

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of two members of his extended family, describing it as the handiwork of God.

The Buhari family have lost Hajiya Halima Dauda and Hajiya Ai’sha Alhaji Mamman to the cold hands of death, few days ago, in a sequence.

However, Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, equally condoled with Buhari’s Uncle, Mallam Mamman Daura over the death of his younger sister.

It said, “My family and I share with Mr. President and his entire family this moment of grief,” Saraki said. “I urge Mr. President to be heartened and see the twin death as the will of Almighty Allah.

“The death of a family member is often traumatic. It is much more unbearable when one loses two family members at short interval. May God grant Mr. President and his entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” it stated.

According to Saraki, he urged for fervent prayers and asked God to grant the souls of the departed a peaceful place among the righteous ones in Heaven.