Ganduje Condole PMB Over Death Of His Niece, Visits Daura

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his niece Hajiya Halima Dauda who passed away aged, 56.

Ganduje, who travelled to Daura to commiserate with the immediate family members of President Buhari, also visit the family residence of Hajiya Aisha Mamman and condoled with the family over her transition.

The Governor, said from Allah, we came and to Him we shall all return, Ganduje, further in his condolence speech said “it is Allah Who gives life and Him Alone takes away life.”

According to Ganduje, Daura and Kano share a long historical relationship, explaining that, whatever affects Daura, also by extension affects Kano, “We wanted to be here yesterday, but we couldn’t make it, because we conducted local government’s elections,” he stated.

The Governor and members of his entourage visited relatives and associated of the deceased persons to offer their condolences and observed prayer sessions for the repose of the soul of the dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Mamman Daura, thanked Ganduje and members of his team for the condolence visit, “We feel honoured by your show of concern. She is our last born and she suffered for about 22 years with her ill-health,”

The delegation led by Governor Ganduje, comprises of the following dignitaries, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Senators representing Kano South and Kano North Senatorial Districts, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Barau Jibrin, respectively, Special Advisers to the Governor and other top government functionaries.

Ganduje also led the delegation to condole with the Emir of Alhaji Umar Farouk, in his palace.