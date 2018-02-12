Herdsmen Killings: Body Of Missing Policeman Found In Benue, Organs Removed

Uncompleted lifeless body of one of the remaining two police officers abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Logo Iga area of Benue State has been found, Benue State Police Command said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that four policemen were reportedly abducted last week and a security van burnt to ashes in an ambush attack on the security men by suspected Fulani herdsmen in logo lga of the state while returning from a confidence-building mission in remote villages when suspected herdsmen opened fire on them in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town.

Confirming the report, the command’s PRO, Moses Yamu told newsmen on Monday that the remains of the officer was found with both eyes, ears and nose plucked out.

“The Command regrets to announce the death of one of its NCO, who was one of the two remaining missing policemen in the attack of 9/2/2018.

“He was found brutally slaughtered, with eyes and ears as well as nose removed. We pray that God Almighty grants him eternal rest.

“However, the police remain committed to its statutory and daunting obligation of ensuring security as well as protection of lives and property of all, please.”