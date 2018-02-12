NEWS
PMB Mourns Senator Shagaya
President Muhammadu Buhari is profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic accident that took the life of Senator John Shagaya.
President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, offered his heartfelt condolences to the Shagaya family, friends, the Government and people of Plateau State on the painful passing of their illustrious son.
The President paid tribute to the great Nigerian whose legacies will live on in the patriotic work he did as a military officer, who rose to the position of a General, and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone.
The President affirmed that at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, General Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments and was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.
President Buhari prayed that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]
Loading ...
Sign up for our newsletter
NEWS1 min ago
PMB Mourns Senator Shagaya
NEWS1 min ago
Late Shagaya Will Be Remembered For His Commitment To Nat. Unity, Selfless Service- ACF
NEWS10 mins ago
Expect Influx Of PDP Stalwarts Into APC Before July 14 Polls- Senator Arise
NEWS16 mins ago
Lagos Seals Off RCCG, Hotel, Others Over Illegal Construction Of Building
NEWS21 mins ago
Customs Officer Beaten To Coma By Smugglers In Ogun
NEWS24 hours ago
APC Leads In Kano Local Government Polls
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
2019 Presidency: We Won’t Allow Imposition Of Northern Candidate – Elders
NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Commission Multi-billion Naira Kano Skills Acquisition Centre
NEWS19 hours ago
Troops Crush Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists In Gonori, Yobe State.
COVER STORIES24 hours ago