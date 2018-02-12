Connect with us
PMB Mourns Senator Shagaya

President Muhammadu Buhari is profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic accident that took the life of Senator John Shagaya.
President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, offered  his heartfelt condolences to the Shagaya family, friends, the Government and people of Plateau State on the painful passing of their illustrious son.
The President paid  tribute to the great Nigerian whose legacies will live on in the patriotic work he did as a military officer, who rose to the position of a General, and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone.
The President affirmed that at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, General Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments and was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.
President Buhari prayed that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.

