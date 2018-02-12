I Won’t Disappoint You, Agara Tells People Of C/River Central Senatorial District

A business tycoon/ lawyer Barr. Chris Agara has promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the people of Cross River Central senatorial district whom he claimed had mounted much pressure on him to throw his hat into the ring to challenge a ranking senator sen. John Owan Enoh who is currently still occupying the seat of Cross River central senatorial district in the red carpet chambers of the National Assembly but has also indicated interest to recontest the seat again in 2019.

Agara made the promise while receiving leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP and some party stalwarts who paid him a courtesy visit in Ikom Local Government Area, Headquarters for political activities in the central senatorial district of Cross River State.

Agara lauded the political leaders in the constituency for finding him worthy to challenge the power of incumbency in the person of senator John Owan Enoh who is a ranking senator representing the people of central senatorial district in the senate.

He said, “for finding me worthy to represent you people at the upper chamber of the red carpet chamber, I am going to do everything humanly possible to ensure that succor is brought to the constituent.”

Agara stated that as a successful businessman he was going to apply his wealth of experience in a manner that it would aide the legislature formulate laws/ policies decisions that would better not only the people of the senatorial district but laws that would bring improvement to the quality of many Nigerians yearning to have a better life from 2019.

Agara said, the endorsement you have given me to vie for the seat of the senate in 2019 is a welcome development. I see it as a landmark pronouncement made not only for the good the people of the senatorial district but for the future of our dear nation that is in dire need of good leadership.

You people did not only want me to run for the office but have expressly made me to be proud of you as a people. Without mincing words let me say here that I am highly honored, and humbled by this rare and kind gesture done me by the entire leadership of the Ikom people.

“To my people who took pains to find their way here to express their benevolence, let me assure you that I would betray the confidence repose in me. I will never disappoint you in whatever endeavor. I will engage in the future, either as a private citizen or a public servant”. Agara vowed

It would however be recalled that Enoh who is still battling to complete his first tenure in the senate but however said to have also indicated interest to run again for the seat should his tenure elapsed unfortunately his second term is been challenged by another illustrious son of the senatorial district who is said to have been pressurized by the power that be in the state to luck horns with Sen. John Owan Enoh who had served his people in the lower house of the National Assembly for three terms before challenging former senate leader Victor Ndoma Egba to emerge as a senator. Now Enoh’s position seems to be threatened by Agara who rumour mongers are claimed is under the anointing of Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State just as John Enoh emerge under immediate past governor of the state Sen. Liyel Imoke who had joined forces with John Enoh to snatch the scepter of leadership from Ndoma-Egba.