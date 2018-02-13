Fayose Orders Investigation Into Ipao Killings

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has ordered full-scale investigation into the cause of the recent killings in Ipao Ekiti, a community in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who spoke during his visit to the community, where herdsmen allegedly killed a farmer, identified as Tunde Olayemi last Sunday said a five man committee would be set up to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the killing.

He was welcomed to the town by hundreds of the people of the community who displayed placards of various inscriptions to register their displeasure at the sad development.

Fayose who held a meeting with leaders of the town, promised to compensate the bereaved family and affected Fulani herdsmen who lost their cattle.

While announcing that he would sponsor an amendment to the anti-grazing law such that anyone who kills herdsmen cow would be jailed for a year, the governor appealed to the people of Ipao and their leaders to ensure that there is no reprisal.

Fayose said, “I appeal to you to ensure you live peacefully with the Fulani herdsmen in tour community. We want a peaceful situation and don’t allow any reprisal.

“We will investigate and get the root cause of this sad development and particularly why this community has become a flashpoint so we can find a lasting solution to it. The security operatives have been deployed in to your town and would secure place.”

The Commissioner of police in the state, Abdullahi Chafe, said the Command is in talk with other sister security agencies on how to mobilise their men to effectively secure the community.

“I am holding a security meeting with all other security operatives to discuss how we would secure the community with our men. The reason why this community has become a flashpoint is because it is a border town. We will be on top of the situation and this would no longer happen, “he said.