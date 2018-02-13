Poverty Not An Excuse For Human Trafficking – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, yesterday said neither poverty nor any form of hardship is an acceptable excuse for people to engage in human trafficking.

Kukah who insisted that, all hands must be on deck to help in curtailing the worrisome degree of trafficking, especially in persons, added that, the call is about dignity and not religion, region or ethnicity.

Speaking in Sokoto during the awareness campaign against human trafficking, child labour and child prostitution organised by Saint Bakhitha Catholic Secetariat Initiative in collaboration with the National Agency For the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP) Sokoto Area Command, Bishop Kukah warned against parents comparing their wards with others.

According to him, “parents should stop comparing their children with others who they think have made it in life because there is no competition in destiny”.

Giving reasons for the “Anti Human Trafficking” rally, Bishop Kukah said, the day was set aside to remember Saint Josephine Bakhitha whom the Sokoto Catholic Secretariat was named after.

Kukah explained that Saint Bakhitha was kidnapped as a child and sold into slavery at the Dafur region of Sudan, but after she eventually regained her freedom, she joined the Canossian daughter of charity and remained steadfast in the service of God and humanity till she died.

On why the urge by youths to migrate out of the country continues to grow despite several campaigns against the act, Bishop Kukah advised government at all levels to create jobs for the teeming youths as a way of discouraging them.

He further admonished leaders at all levels to eschew corruption, adding that, it’s the bane of our development.

On his part, Sokoto NAPTIP zonal commander, Barrister Tahir Harisu Hassan, urged others to emulate Bishop Kukah, parents, guardians as well as the Catholic church in assisting the agency in terms of creating awarness against the dangers of trafficking in persons.