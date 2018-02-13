Shiites Take Protest To Rights Commission

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as the Shiite group who in the last four weeks have been holding series of protests at different locations in Abuja, yesterday took their protest to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja.

At the Commission, they were received by Mr. Olaniyi Omodara, the Director, Legal Services and Enforcement of the Commission who encouraged them to ensure they keep up with the peace and orderliness that their protests are already known with. He further admonished them to exercise some patience as measures are already been put in place to ensure the prompt and unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in the custody of the federal government since December, 2015.

Speaking to journalists, Sheik Abdullahi Zango, a lieutenant of the Shiite leader, said that the group will not relent in its protest until its leader is released. He further said that the Shiite group has conducted itself in the most responsible and courteous manner, and will stop at nothing in ensuring that its leader is released.

“Our members are asking for nothing other than the immediate and unconditional release of our revered leader, His Eminence, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been unjustly and unlawfully detained since over 2 years now. Our group is not here to cause any trouble. All we want is for our leader to be released so that he can be free to face his life,” said Zango.