IBB Varsity Signs N1bn Medical College Contract

Niger State government owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) has signed a contract agreement worth over N1billion for the construction of first phase of the proposed Medical College of the institution.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Nasir Maiturare who signed the agreement yesterday, described the project as a milestone considering its importance to the life of the institution and the people.

According to him, the university was ready to provide the best possible environment in terms of medical practices, and that it was expected to be one of the best medical schools in Nigeria.

While assuring that nothing short of high quality structures would be accepted from the contractors, Professor Maiturare said that contract for the construction of Information Communication Technology Resource Centre has also been signed.

He stated that “With serious commitment needed from the contractors, they should not only see themselves as working for the university, but as stakeholders who are ready to provide the best for the benefit of all”.

The vice chancellor called on the contractors to execute the projects in line with specifications and standards required by international experts to be invited for the project supervision.

The vice chancellor said that the university desired to be one of the best ICT compliant institution in the country, adding that all tests and measurements to be carried out by the university would be through ICT.

Also speaking, the university’s director of Development, Mr. Godwin Ashituabe disclosed that the projects were the products of merger of 2013 to 2016 TETFUND projects for annual intervention.

Mr. Ashituabe who is also the TETFUND Desk Officer appealed to the contractors to complete their various projects on time, stressing that this was the first time the university was bringing contractors together for a ceremonial signing of contracts.