My Political Life incomplete Without Kwankwaso – Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has explained reasons why he fell out with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking to State House correspondents yesterday, he said the former governor was trying to control him, a situation he resisted.

He said “Well, as you know we were very good friends. In fact my politics cannot be complete without Kwankwaso and the history of Kwankwaso politics cannot be complete without me. But somewhere somehow things went wrong.

“ But we believe in politics you will get to a point you cannot rule and manage a state and then you are being controlled from outside, you know that one is very very difficult to happen if you look at the psychology of leaders.

Ganduje, who described images of under- age voters in last week election as a mere propaganda, said the observers of the election gave it a clean bill of health.

“That was propaganda. You can ask the National observers who went there, they held a press conference, all those pictures were children from school assembly. It is not true; it is part of the propaganda.

“Let them go back to the states and ask the people did they queue up and vote in the election? So we don’t even need to respond to such falsehood. Ask those who are credible and who witnessed the election, I think that is the most important rather than rely on the social media where things are crafted, and take pictures that were prearranged. We don’t rely on that.

He also stated that the Kano is very peaceful citing the recent local government election held in the state last weekend.

According to him “Well, we conducted local government elections precisely on Saturday 10th February and it was very peaceful. Independent observers were there, the result was a 100 per cent APC. The elections were free and fair.

“So you can see that the insecurity was publicized outside Kano. People believe here that there is insecurity but in Kano, there is peace and stability.

“A month ago we had inter-faith dialogue between the Christians and Muslims and the Ulamas and the clergymen were all there. We had a resolution pertaining to the Peace and stability in the state.

“ And since I came into office, there has not been any outbreak of instability in the state, nobody has been killed, nobody has been injured as a result of political activities.

“So you can see that the propaganda outside the state is that there is security in the state, practically we have been showing that it is false,” he said.