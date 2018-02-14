Valentine: Parents Urged To Educate Their Children On RH

With about 56 per cent of young girls engaging in unprotected sex, stakeholders have called on the need for parents to provide their children the information about their Reproductive Health (RH).

Statistics from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2013, shows that 48 per cent of young boys and 56 per cent of young girls engage in unprotected sex, while 23 percent of young women aged 15 to 19 has begun childbearing.

Bless-me Ajani, from the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), at a two-day capacity building workshop on Family Planning (FP) in Lagos state, said the high risk sexual behaviour among this rapidly growing young people in this fast changing world is responsible for increasing pregnancies and out of school.

“This is also responsible for child dumping, post-abortion complications, infant mortality and considerable health deaths and morbidity. More than half of these young people are not using any method of contraception due to lack of adequate information and access to quality reproductive health services,” she added.

She however called for more support of the sexual, reproductive health and rights of adolescent and youth, especially girls so that they will not continue to loss their lives needlessly.

In the same vein, the state team leader, NURHI, Dr. Omasanjuwa Edun has urged parents not to shy away from providing sex education for their children, adding that it is their right to know.

Edun said, though, parents may not want to encourage their children about taking a FP method, but they should not deprive them the information about their reproductive health, because it is their right to know.

He said, “Provide them the information as they grow older. At a tender age, you can introduce them to sexually reproductive health information; when they are teen, they need to begin to know the consequences of a sexual relationship; as they grow older, then you need to begin to teach them the ways of preventing unintended pregnancy.

“With this, they are better informed, so when they get the wrong information out there, they can stand on their feet and say no, my mother said this and I believe her.”