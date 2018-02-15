NUPENG Suspends 15-Day Ultimatum Over Unresolved Labour Issues

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended the 15-day ultimatum it earlier issued to federal government over unresolved labour issues due to the timely intervention of the government. NUPENG in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Igwe Achese and secretary general, Comrade Joseph Ogbebor and obtained by LEADERSHIP in Lagos, said the suspension of the ultimatum which should have expired on Thursday, February 15, 2018 was due to the understanding reached after a meeting with federal government through the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS resolved to host a meeting between the Managing Director of AMCON and NUPENG leadership on Wednesday to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis of non-payment of terminal benefits and backlog of salaries to Seawolf Drilling Company workers that were laid-off over six years ago. The DSS also resolved to convene a stakeholders meeting between the Union and the International Oil Companies (IOCS) over the unresolved labour issues.

Based on the agreement reached at the meeting with the DSS, NUPENG resolved after an emergency meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) in Abuja to suspend the 15-day ultimatum issued the federal government in order to pave way for dialogue to settle the nagging problems. LEADERSHIP recalls that the issues have remained unresolved despite NUPENG’s persistent calls on authorities to intervene and resolve them before they degenerate into crisis situations.