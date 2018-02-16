Borno Spends N2.1B On 40 Projects In 2017.

The Borno government has said that it expended the sum of N2.1 billion for the completion of 40 projects across the state in 2017.

The 40 projects include: 34 in Engineering, 5 in public building , one in mechanical engineering while 16 projects are currently ongoing in the various directorates. Alhaji Adamu Lawan, the Commissioner of Works and Transport disclosed while updating the activities of his ministry in the past one year before Journalists in Maiduguri.

Among the completed 40 Projects according to Lawan are : constructed Gamboru 350 metres primary school in Maiduguri, construction of 700 metres road drainage along Gamboru primary school, construction of road Network in Mafoni Liberty Maiduguri, construction of 2.5km Deputy Governors road , and construction of 5km drainage.

Others are ; production and laying of load bearing concrete interlocking blocks in front of Maiduguri new stadium phases 16000 square metres, construction of civil works at the newly acquired Marini Asphalt plant along kano-Jos Jos road ; construction of Operating room and platform for weigh bridge within New Marini at Auno village , among others.

He said the annual update is to enable the ministry showcase the efforts being made by the administration of Governor Kashim Shettima in construction and reconstruction of the state’s ailing infrastructure, ensure provision of decent accommodation to government organisations and other agencies, and for establishment of model schools , ICT centres, school Staff Quarters and hostels .

” During the year under review, the ministry was able to complete a total of 40 Projects and most importantly the ministry intends to undertake the construction of Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala Federal road at the instance of the Federal ministry of works “, Hon Lawan said.

On compensation of persons whose properties were affected by government’s overriding interest, Adamu Lawan said their compensation is based on the accessment of Ministry of Land and Survey, after which the amount to be compensated is known.