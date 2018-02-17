Terorists Get More Publicity Than Military – Defence Spokesman

The Acting director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General John Agim, yesterday said terrorists were getting more publicity than the Nigerian military.

Agim noted that all forms of insurgency are fuelled by media publicity and urged media houses to collaborate with the military to achieve immediate peace and security for the country.

The defence spokesman stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Corporate Headquarters of LEADERSHIP Newspapers in Abuja yesterday.

He said the military needed the media to propagate and project its activities to the whole nation and to the whole world, adding that this publicity would enable the citizens to understand that they have something to contribute to the fight against terrorism.

Agim maintained that if citizens are able to give information about some of the things happening in their environment, it will be easy to nip problems in the bud before they escalate.

“I am here today to call for partnership, to call for a collaboration to make our country sustain peace and security that all of us will envisage. Whatever thing that we can do to make your own job easy, we will do it, and I want to pledge that information coming from DHQ is going to be seamless,” the military chief added.

The chief operating officer of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Dele Fanimo, said the media is not unmindful of the precarious nature of the security situation and also knows the essence of media backup in the kind of unconventional war the country is fighting at the moment.

He, therefore, assured the military chief of the newspaper’s support at all times as long as the information coming from the military is the truth.

“National security is very key and can’t be compromised in any way. We know what it means to be in the eye of the storm. We won’t breach that. We are assuring you of whatever support you need anytime,” Fanimo said.