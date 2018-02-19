Export Barge Yet To Arrive Apapa Port 10 Days After Flag-off

The barge conveying the first export of manganese, a solid mineral resource from the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal has not arrived Apapa port, 10 days after flag-off, LEADERSHIP can report.

Recall that the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman had on Wednesday, February 7 flagged-off the exportation of the solid mineral from Ikorodu to APM Terminal, Apapa through badges.

Ms. Usman at event said the movement of the solid mineral is of huge economic advantage to the country and that using barges to ferry containers of solid mineral across the waters to the APM Terminal within Apapa Ports will help to elongate the life of our roads as this mode of export will be most encouraged.

She called on stakeholders to key into the window of Public Private Partnership (PPP), and restated NPA Management efforts at complying with the federal government’s directives on the Ease of Doing Business at the nation’s seaports whilst the rehabilitation of the Ports access roads are ongoing.

However, findings by our correspondent over the weekend showed that the barge that was supposed to get to APM Terminal, Apapa in six hours was yet to arrive. It was gathered that the terminal was still awaiting the arrival of the vessels ten days after the badge left Ikorodu for Apapa port.

A source at the terminal had told our correspondent that the service providers Connect Rail Services Limited (CRSL) was yet to inform the APMT on why the consignment has not arrived the port for export.

When contacted, the chief executive officer of CRSL, Edeme Kelikume could not give reason why the barge with export consignment has not arrived Apapa port. Kelikume in a reply to enquiry on Saturday asked for time to send a reply but did not respond as at the time of filing this report.