Julius Agwu Leads MI, Sunny Neji In 2018 Testifier Industry Event

Ace comedian, Julius D Genius Agwu, who miraculously survived a near-death experience a year ago, will soon share his testimony at an event in Lagos.

According to the team of organisers led by comedian Edo Charles, the reason for picking Agwu as ‘ 2018 Testifier’ is not farfetched as he has encountered in different ways the beauty of God’s love. Shedding more light on forthcoming event, Edo noted that the major aim was to bring entertainers together to praise, worship and pray to the giver and keeper of talent.

He said, “We need to be grateful to Almighty God, who gave us these wonderful talents we use to entertain fans. It is not by our powers. So far, we have had two editions and it was a grand success. This year, all entertainers are invited.

“There would be talk shows to be anchored by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV. There will be performances in between the talk shows.”

The event which holds at Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) King’s Court Parish at Victoria Island, Lagos will have the host pastor, Ben Akabueze conduct a special prayer session for people in the entertainment industry.

Other artistes to honour the event are MI, Nosa, Obiwon, Sunny Neji, Teju baby face, Gandoki, Jude Orhorha, Koffi, Igos, KSB and many more.

Agwu indeed has been between the devil and the blue sea and was miraculously saved of a brain tumour. The experience had humbled him and had made him to see life from a different perspective urging colleagues in entertainment industry to seek God’s face and take proper care of their health.