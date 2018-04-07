Tiwa Savage Vs Simi: Whither The Better Musician?

Gone are the days when Yemi Alade and co are running the game in the music industry as it affects the female angel. Today, if any artiste can’t keep up with the tempo, he or she would be left behind. For Simi and Tiwa Savage, there is no one to compete with their fast pace in disabling anyone on their way. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM looks at what makes them the hottest female act at present

Since she announced her divorce from her hubby and ex-manager, TeeBilz , Tiwa Savage has been exceptional churning out great hits. After a difficult period where she had problems with him, her music was on a decline and other females had started to come to the scene. But as everyone knows, she’s a great personality, keeping hope alive and pushing forward without letting her personal pressure overwhelm her.

When Niniola tried to take over with her hit song “Maradona” people thought it was the end of an era. But alas! The queen went into her closet and brought out a song that shot the foundation of the music scene “All Over” and afterwards announced her Sugarcane EP.

With the release of the EP, it became obvious that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music industry. The EP became an instant hit due to “Ma Lo” which features celebrated act, Wizkid. The song is still a banger in the club and anywhere it is played. They even did a duet at the last CAF awards. It was one of the best songs of 2017.

It placed her back on the top spot and her star had continued to soar in 2018. There is no mix that “Codeine Diet” is not played. She killed it on the song which features DJ Enimoney, Reminisce and Slimcase . And the song is still receiving massive airplay. One of her best is with Reekado Banks titled “Like”. The song became a instant hit topping chat across the country and beyond.

Tiwa, even with all the hurdles, still shows that she’s not in the game to play but to make a difference.

For Simi, “Ara Ile” was what she was known for as a gospel artiste doing it with her scintillating voice and her petite physic.

However, she won the heart of Nigerians by dripping “Jamb Question.” Sensing people had started to fall in love with her special type of alternative-pop genre, she released “Tiff“.

However, her sonorous voice and lyrics on Falz‘s “Soldier” stood her out and had since continued to work her way to the top.

Her album, “ Simisola” was on every “Top 5 album of 2017” list and some even voted it as album of the year even displacing Wizkid‘s “Sound From The Other Side” EP.

“Joromi” one of the hit singles from the album trended for a long time last year coupled with other songs from the album.

Several artistes have paid homage to her song including Wizkid who was obsessed with her for making a difference in the genre.

Just as Wizkid and Davido have been compared to be the top biggest artistes in Nigeria today, Tiwa Savage and Simi are the female replications of their male counterparts who are currently killing the game, shutting down shows and dropping hits upon hits.

So with the facts about the duo, who do you choose?