New Bussa 50th Anniversary Will Attract More Foreign Investors To Nigeria – Mai Borgu

All roads will lead to New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu local government area of Niger State and the seat of the Borgu Emirate Council, this week for the the 50th anniversary of the movement of the people from Old Bussa. In this interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the 17th Emir of Borgu Kingdom, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro (Kitoro 1V) speaks on preparations for the event and what the entire country stands to benefit from it. He also bares his mind on other national issues.

The 50th anniversary of the movement of the Bussa People of Borgu Kingdom to New Bussa is taking place from 11th to 14th of April. What makes the migration so unique?

To God be the glory. By the 14th of April, we will be rolling out drums to celebrate the Golden jubilee of our movement from Old to New Bussa. To God be the glory, it is happening in my time. If you are celebrating a birthday, for instance, it means you are showing appreciation to God for giving you long life and good health for you to have attained another year. In our own case in Borgu, though we left our original place, to the place we are now, the movement did not affect us negatively; rather, it has impacted positively on lives. That is why we have every cause to celebrate. It is not the whole of Borgu kingdom that moved. It is Old Bussa, headquarter of Borgu Kingdom, that moved as a result of the location of Kainji Dam in that area.

It is a known fact that apart from being the ‘power bank’ of the nation, which houses the 760MW Kainji Hydro Electric Dam, Borgu Kingdom is home to so many mineral resources. Besides, New Bussa, the headquarters of the Borgu local government is a tourism goldmine waiting to be explored. What are you doing to attract investors to the area?

For your information, we are not just celebrating the 50th anniversary of our movement from Old to New Bussa. We are also using the celebrations to attract investors to our land. Through this celebration, investors will visit Borgu and they will come to know what they never knew about Borgu. Sadly, we are yet to have an airport in the area. It is one of the things that attracts both foreign and local investors. Beyond this, we have advantage in so many things given that the town is an attraction to investors. For instance, we have abundance of power supply, which is one of the chief attraction to investors. If you called Niger State, ‘Power state,’ it is because of Borgu. We are not only calling on investors because we have power; we also have large body of water, River Niger. Also, Borgu has in abundance mineral resources like gold and tanker lite in commercial quantity. Surveys have been done in the past to this effect. Investors don’t know all about these; that is why we are calling on them to come and discover New Bussa. As they celebrate with us, they will also be acquainted with the business opportunities inherent in Borgu. To cap it all, Borgu is very peaceful. Peace is an essential requirement for progress. Borgu has this in abundance. This is the best enabling environment you can find.

Borgu Kingdom is considered lucky because of its connection with the high and mighty like President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Cingress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. How do you avail yourself of this opportunity in attracting development from the national level to Borgu?

Thank God you know the policy of President Buhari and the APC-led federal government. It is all about the diversification of the economy from oil dependent to non oil economy. Borgu is in Nigeria and as such should key into the diversification policy of the current government. We don’t want to see the president abuse due process. We don’t want him to say ‘take this and that to Borgu’. That is why we are calling on him and investors to come and see the potentials in Borgu. By the time they see for themselves and start investing in the area, the president can now complement their efforts.

The pesident is a subject of Borgu Kingdom, as well as Bola Tinubu, because of the the title they hold in the Kingdom. This means issues of national politics should worry you too because your subjects are key actors. What is your take on the APC government in respect of the growing insecurity in the country and the criticisms from the opposition ahead of 2019?

Naturally, traditional rulers are not partisan. You don’t meddle into political matters, but it is expedient that I talk about the the current government and its expectations for the 2019 general election. Traditional Rulers are not supposed to be partisan but we assess the performance of every government that comes to power. Before President Buhari came to power in 2015, the price of crude oil in the international market was very high. Under PDP’s 16-year rule- that is between 1999 and 2015 before 2015 when Buhari came to power- the Boko Haram insurgents were on the rampage, maiming and killing innocent citizens. Like today is Friday, if you are going to Mosque, it will be heavily guarded by military men. On Sundays, the same thing; worshippers cannot worship freely in Church. There were military checkpoints at every kilometer. Life then was generally unsafe. Just as we all know that insurgency cannot be wiped out in such a short time, today, life is generally safer in Nigeria. Heavy military check points that were usually seen at every kilometer has gradually disappeared, giving way to safer and more relaxed quality of life. The days of bomb blowing at motor parks are gone for good. We were here in this country when for the first time we witnessed a president handing over power to his deputy (Vice President Osinbajo) with full presidential powers to take binding decisions. That is the ‘change’ the APC promised Nigerians. They should not expect miracle from Buhari; he is human. He cannot clear the mess of 16 years in 3 years. Nigerians should be patient with him. That is all I can say about this government.

Most Nigerians are judging this government by the frequent farmers/herders clash. How do you react to this and how come Borgy is calm and peaceful?

It is because we don’t allow politicians to come and manipulate us. That is why Borgu is very peaceful. Borgu is home for all because it is peaceful. My advice to Nigerian politicians is that they must put the interest Nigeria and its people first. If you are involved in killing to discredit the person in power, God is seeing you and his judgment awaits you. They must join hands with whoever God has put in position of authority for rapid progress of the country.

There is this story about your father having an encounter with a lion, which ran to the forest without hurting him. Coincidentally, you were also said have encountered a crocodile, which refuses to harm. Do these have anything to do with the royalty blood in you?

No, it has nothing to do with royalty. It is an act of Allah. When my father had an encounter with a lion on Wawa Road on his way to Kalama as a District officer. He was riding on a motorcycle. He hit the lion which was crossing the road and fell down from the motorcycle. Instead of running into the forest, The lion returned and stared at my father face to face while he was getting on his feet. After the eye contact which lasted for about a minute, the wild cat sluggishly walked into the forest, while my father got on his motorbike and continued with his journey. It was a rare encounter. My father was not afraid because we were not born to be scared of anything. That is the creed of royalty, that a prince should not be scared of anything and as Muslims, we have our complete faith in Allah.

In my own encounter with a crocodile, which was a recent event, I was on my way to a campaign when the car I was traveling on broke down close to where a big crocodile was hibernating in the dark. As we were pushing the car, I stepped on the tail of the crocodile and as I struggled to take my leg off it I stepped on the big reptile again. The crocodile just nodded its head as if it was greeting me and crawled into the bush. It was an act of Allah. It shows that God hands way of always protecting his own.

When you eventually emerged the next Emir after your father, the entire Borgu emirate was enveloped in a frenzy of excitement jubilation. Why were you people happy that much?

It was indicative of the acceptance from my people. Besides, my ascension to the throne was the first time in the history of the emirate that the selection of a king was so smooth and free of any legal tussle. It showed the extent to which my people accepted me. I had tried my hand in politics, contesting for political offices and anytime I contested I was always a victim of manipulation at the primaries. My people were always saddened by the development. When the contest for the kingship came my people felt I was the most qualified for the position even though I was not too keen about contesting. They insisted I must take a shot at the contest. I was one of those who submitted their applications late out of the 41 princes who contested the stool. That is why when I became the Emir, I vowed that I will stop at nothing in moving my kingdom forward in terms of development. I consider this a higher calling to develop my kingdom and better the lot of my people. This I am doing by initiating developmental programmes that will enhance the living standard of my people.