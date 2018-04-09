CBN Junior Tennis: Unseeded Moses Wins Girls’ U-16s Title, MOP Award

Unseeded Favour Moses from Kaduna topped her spate of upset wins with the girls’ U-16 title which she won in a very close contest against third-seeded Omolade Aderemi from Ondo in the final match of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship which rounded off at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club over the weekend.

Moses, who has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough for a while was obviously nervous but her abundant talent and level of skills saw her through the tie-break which she took to win the match 9-8.

A tennis talent to watch, the soft-spoken youngster, who is sponsored by the AMK Foundation, also earned the award as the Most Outstanding lady Player of the tournament.

The Kaduna team also won the boys’ U-16s title through Gabriel Friday who beat Martins Abamu 9-8. Both players flew out same night to Tunisia where they will be representing Nigeria in the ITF/CAT Africa Junior Championship.

The Yakubu sisters from Lagos took home two trophies. Oiza, playing in the girls’ U-14 beat Chidinma Ezeh from Anambra 9-7, while Nene won a series of round-robin matches in the girls’ U-10 category.

The Port Harcourt-based Kodian Tennis Foundation was also outstanding with a title and two runner-up trophies.

Precious Ikeuba defeated Seun ‘Nadal’ Ogunsakin from Ekiti 9-6 to win the boys’ U-10 trophy, while Philip Pyagbara and Victor Friday where runners-up to Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo and Daniel Adeleye from Ekiti in the boys’ U-12 and 14, respectively. Ganiyu won the Most Outstanding Player award for the boys for his fearless and unrestrained shots.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele, represented by Acting Director Corporate Communications Isaac Okoroafor, said: “The bank is happy that the cardinal objectives of investing in the junior tennis project are being achieved. Last year Marylove Edwards, the U-14 champion, reached the finals of the senior event and is now abroad to pursue a professional career. At least, five of the juniors are in the top 30 of the national senior ranking list.

“The fact that champions are emerging from all parts of Nigeria clearly shows that the International Tennis Academy is doing a really good job,” he added.

A record number of 215 juniors attended the week-long championship.