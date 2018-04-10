EFCC Arrests Man In Possession Of Fake $400,000 Notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that it has arrested one Samson Otuedon with fake $400,000 notes.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Uwujaren said the suspect was arrested at Masaka in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State on Saturday for currency counterfeiting.

“Otuedon, who specialised in counterfeiting foreign currencies, was apprehended following an intelligence report on the activities of a syndicate of fraudsters, duping unsuspecting victims in the Masaka area of the state.

“The commission, upon the receipt of the report, swung into action by putting the area under surveillance, an action that led to the eventual arrest of the suspect on Saturday.

“Upon arrest, over $400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) were recovered,” he said.

The EFCC spokesman said the suspect told interrogators that the fake dollars were given to him by other members of his syndicate based in Lagos.

Otuedon was alleged to have confessed to the crime, and also admitted that the syndicate used fake dollars for money doubling.

Uwujaren said Otuedon would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.