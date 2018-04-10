Kebbi Unveils State Football Team

The Kebbi State government at the weekend officially unveiled the state football team, Kebbi United, that will represent the state in national football league.

The ceremony which was performed by the state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin featured a friendly match between the Kebbi United and Gwandu United which in ended 0-0.

Governor Bagudu while field questions from newsmen expressed happiness and optimism that the new club will give the state good representation.

“I am happy and all the good people of Kebbi are happy that we have a new division one club who will begin to show the potential of Kebbi State in football among other fields of endeavours,” he said.

In their separate remarks, the past immediate governor of the state, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari and former Minister of Science and Technology , Prof Kaoje commended the governor for reviving sporting activities especially football in the state.