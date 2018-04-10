Promoting Affordable Healthcare Delivery Through Digital Currency

Over the years, part of the unpleasant experience businesses suffer in the day-to-day transactions are the prohibitive and harsh fees banks charge customers for transfers and other services. This has negative impact on the efforts of government and organisations to create jobs and alleviate poverty. So businesses are looking for that means of transactions that will offer them little or no charge.

Modern businesses do not have the luxury of time. Transfers and payments should be instant. In answer to this, a man who is believed to go under the alias Satoshi Nakamoto, published a research paper to an obscure cryptography community where he described the concept of cryptocurrency and this resonated well among the information technology savvy guys and cypher punks.

This new concept is possible because of today’s advanced computing and the vast reaches of the internet. And because they’re so fast and reliable, block chains are being eagerly tested for many purposes, including banking, real estate, smart contracts between trading partners, music streaming, and even e-voting.

Keying into this concept and utilizing it to proffer solutions to the need for a more affordable and accessible healthcare network, a United States firm, CoinMD has introduced smart currency to boost the healthcare system in Nigeria.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, the CoinMD CEO and founder, Tom McMurrain, said the goal of the company was to make healthcare accessible and affordable to anybody that wanted to live a healthier, wealthier and happier lifestyle.

McMurrain emphasised that CoinMD is a universal healthcare marketplace that is about traditional medicine, natural medicine, health clubs, massage and yoga, health and medical tourism, veterinary services, among others.

He stated: “It’s really about being able to afford healthier lifestyle products which are typically more expensive. I would say we are more into integrated medical services. We are more into preventive medicine, we like people to live a healthier lifestyle so that they don’t have to go to the doctor all the time.”

Saying healthcare costs usually rise faster than consumer price index, he noted that the purchasing power of a dollar for healthcare decreases over time, pointing out that the main thrust behind their coming to Nigeria was to step in as solution provider through the use of CoinMD

“For instance, if you spend $100 on prescription drugs today, the same drugs will cost $289 by the year 2060, assuming only 2.5 per cent inflation, with healthcare inflation running well above 3 per cent.

“Social programs make healthcare services available to the people who need them most. These are designed to feel like powerful institutions that people can rely on. But the truth is not so comforting. The fact is, none of these can solve the coming crisis in healthcare. For example, they have no power to change the prices of prescription drugs; they can only determine who pays for them, hence social security will likely be curtailed” he said

He said anyone who relied solely on social security was entrusting their well-being to governments that might not deliver because social security relies on ongoing government action to top up its funds. He explained that the CoinMD would employ the use of underlying technology behind every cryptocurrency called a blockchain.

The Blockchain, according to McMurrain, is a new form of ledger that is digital, decentralized, and distributed online. “That means instead of a bank keeping one ledger that everyone else is forced to trust, a blockchain reveals every transaction to every fellow user on the network. This enables every user to validate every transaction made by every other user, making it impossible for anyone to simply make up a false entry that gives them more currency or pretend to pay an invoice while they actually pocket the cash,” he said.

He stated that the CoinMD network would offer discounts, produce e-wallets specifically designed for healthcare, and reward members. Members will be rewarded for living a healthy lifestyle, for using CoinMD preferred products and services, and for referring others to the network. And since the cryptocurrency should appreciate over time, it will help members to enjoy a better quality of life, safe from the crisis in healthcare raging all around them, he added.

The unique cryptocurrency powering CoinMD is ideally suited to provide reliable, cost-effective healthcare for everyone in the future, regardless of their medical or financial status today. One of the most important aspects of CoinMD will be your new-found ability to protect your health records and even profit from allowing healthcare providers and companies know about your future health needs, McMurrain further pointed out.

He also said the network would enable members to earn CoinRewards for making insurance payments on time, using in-network health and wellness providers, and sharing CoinMD with other people, adding anyone of any age could join CoinMD to benefit from lower costs.

In his remarks, the CEO, CoinMD Africa, Peter Elofusim, said cryptocurrency was about perception, adding it is a need for people to live a better life style as it is all about wealth transfer and poverty alleviation.

“Money in its present form is called fiat money. The naira, the United States dollar, British pound, euro and the rest are all fiat money. The currency of a country derives its value from the aggregate of socio-political events, mood of the leaders, right or wrong about the country, right or wrong economic decisions by the economic managers.

“The aggregate of these over a period of time means that fiat money is constantly under intense pressure to go down south. That is why, if you sold a piece of land a year ago in a city and store the value in fiat money; if you are to go back to buy that plot, it will be extremely difficult because the value of the land must have appreciated while the value of the money saved has witnessed devaluation,” he said,

Elofusim noted that the idea of digital money which he described as convenient and untraceable, liberated from the oversight of government and banks has been a hot topic since the birth of Internet.