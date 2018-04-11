METRO
Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu
Candido has tasked contractors handling road projects in the area
council to complete them before the rain sets in.
Speaking when he inspected projects executed by the council, within
the last two years, Candido however commended the contractors for the
pace of job done so far, but insisted that the projects must attain
100 per cent completion before the rainy season, to avoid losses.
He noted that the council suffered setbacks in revenue generation due
to the recent suspension on tenement rate collection, but expressed
hope that with the resumption on the collection of tenement rates, the
council would provide the dividends of democracy in form of
facilities.
The council chairman explained that tenement rate which is the
backbone of the council’s internally generated revenue (IGR), has
returned, adding that as the IGR improves, more services would be
provided for the people.
Candido also charged the contractors to ensure that they deliver the
jobs according to specifications in their bill of quantity, just as he
called on the residents of the area council to support and cooperate
with the contractors to meet the deadline.
Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Yunusa Sarki thanked
the AMAC chairman for his leadership style, noting that road
constructions in the communities would reduce exposure of the
residents to dust and other hazards associated with it.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the inspection tour is in preparation for his
two-year anniversary as the executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area
Council (AMAC).
