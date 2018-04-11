Candido Tasks Contractors To Complete Road Before Rainfall

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu

Candido has tasked contractors handling road projects in the area

council to complete them before the rain sets in.

Speaking when he inspected projects executed by the council, within

the last two years, Candido however commended the contractors for the

pace of job done so far, but insisted that the projects must attain

100 per cent completion before the rainy season, to avoid losses.

He noted that the council suffered setbacks in revenue generation due

to the recent suspension on tenement rate collection, but expressed

hope that with the resumption on the collection of tenement rates, the

council would provide the dividends of democracy in form of

facilities.

The council chairman explained that tenement rate which is the

backbone of the council’s internally generated revenue (IGR), has

returned, adding that as the IGR improves, more services would be

provided for the people.

Candido also charged the contractors to ensure that they deliver the

jobs according to specifications in their bill of quantity, just as he

called on the residents of the area council to support and cooperate

with the contractors to meet the deadline.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Yunusa Sarki thanked

the AMAC chairman for his leadership style, noting that road

constructions in the communities would reduce exposure of the

residents to dust and other hazards associated with it.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the inspection tour is in preparation for his

two-year anniversary as the executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area

Council (AMAC).