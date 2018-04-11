Ekiti Guber: Stomach Infrastructure Is A Fraud- Aspirant

A gubernatorial Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections in Ekiti state, Barr. Victor Kolade has knocked the “stomach infrastructure” Programme of the current administration in the state, describing it as a fraud.

Kolade who spoke Wednesday in Abuja after picking up his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the party, also added chided Governor Ayo Fayose for being wasteful with his attempt at building “a bridge that leads to nowhere”.

“The infrastructure that the governor is talking about is a farce. What he is talking about stomach infrastructure is nothing but a fraud. One thing I have always told my audience is that the human capital in Ekiti is not developed.

“The sitting governor has done a bridge and has not completed it. As of today, he has spent N20 billion and has not completed it. He keeps on reviewing the cost. If you want to go the Ghadaffi way and you divide this money by the 2.5 million people in Ekiti, each of us would be entitled to about N4 million.

“Now, if you take N1.6 billion for instance and give N100 million to each of the 16 local governments and then form co-operatives, you then ask people to access the loans, you would have created more millionaires in the state.

“The bridge is so long that no one will even use it except few people travelling very far because underneath it, there are so many easy outlets that motorists can use