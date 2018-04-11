GTBank Shareholders Approve N70.63bn Dividend

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) yesterday approved the payment of N70.632 billion dividend declared by the board of directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.

The shareholders ratified the bank’s 2017 financial statement at the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM), just as they commended the management and board for the impressive results recorded during the year under review.

The chairman of Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, commended the board for the impressive results and dividend declared in 2017. A review of the 2017 results shows positive performance across all financial indices, reaffirming the bank’s position as one of the most profitable and well managed financial institutions in Nigeria.

Gross earnings for the year grew by 1.1 per cent to N419.2 billion from N414.6 billion reported in the December 2016, driven primarily by growth in interest income as well as e-payment revenues. Profit before tax stood at N200.2 billion, representing a growth of 21.3 per cent over N165.1 billion recorded in the corresponding year ended December 2016.

The bank’s loan book dipped by 8.9 per cent from N1.59 trillion recorded as at December 2016 to N1.45 trillion in December 2017, while customer deposits increased by 3.8 per cent to N2.06 trillion from N1.99 trillion in December 2016.

The bank under the period recommended a dividend of N70.632 billion or N2.40 per share, bringing the total dividend paid for 2017 to N79.46 billion or N2.70 per share.

Speaking to shareholders, the chairman of GTBank, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren said given the gains recorded in 2017 and continuing improvements in key macro-economic indicators, it is widely expected that the monetary and fiscal authorities will consolidate on the 2017 gains in 2018.

She said: “On our part, we are optimistic about the future and will continue to position ourselves to take advantage of the immense opportunities in the market in which we operate in order to grow our earnings, improve profitability and deliver returns to the shareholders.”

Also, the managing director of GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje added that 2017 was a pivotal year for the bank in which it focused on three core objectives to deliver strong, high quality results for its shareholders; enhance its service experience across its digital channels and develop products and initiatives that enable the bank to provide customers with benefits beyond banking.