N/Delta Varsity Students Warned Against Protest Over School Fees

The National Union of Bayelsa State Students (NUBSS) has warned against the planned protest over the purported increase in school fees at the Niger Delta University, Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

The president of NUBSS Worldwide, Comrade Ozu Important, said that preliminary investigation has shown that the claim is false and targeted to cause disaffection between the students and the management of the state owned university, adding that the mischief-makers should halt the planned protest.

According to Comrade Ozu Important, the current school fees were the same as those paid in the last academic session.

He stressed that students body had met with the management of the NDU who insisted that it had not announced any increase in school fees.

The students’ leader enjoined students not to participate in the planned protest over the purported increase saying the rumour was designed as blackmail against the state government by desperate politicians.

“We have crossed-checked with the school authority and we can say it without any contradiction that there is no increment in school fees at the NDU.

“It is a false alarm being raised by some expired political forces.

“The leadership of NUBSS is therefore calling on all students at the NDU not to be part of the protest. We heard that some mercenaries have been hired from outside the state to be part of the charade. This is the extent of their desperation,” he said.

He called on the management of the NDU and striking unions in the university system to resolve all contending issues in the interest of the students.

The NUBSS leadership who commended the state government for its commitment to the development of education called on Governor Dickson to “inaugurate the student loan board to enable students to assess loans to augment their finances.”

“Let us use this medium to appeal to the various unions and the management of NDU to quickly resolve their disagreement for the sake of the students. We want a better NDU that will be the pride for us all,” he added.