N-Power Beneficiaries In Gombe Knocks Sen. Goje Over Comments.

Beneficiaries of the federal government Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), N-Power in Gombe state has condemned in strong terms the call by Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe central for the scrapping of the programme over false claims that no single person in the state is benefitting from the programme.

The beneficiaries mocked Goje’s claims disclosing that the state has a number of 2,900 persons currently benefiting from the N-Power initiative.

The beneficiaries while addressing Journalist during a Press conference held in Gombe on Wednesday described the comments and action of the senator, who was former governor of the state as unbecoming and a disservice to the people of Gombe state, especially his constituency.

In the statement which was signed by Muawiya Abdulhamid, the state N-Power ambassador and read by Muhammad Wakil, the beneficiaries said they found it necessary to response and set the records straight, because the Senator’s comments are not only untrue and baseless but stands against thousands of less privileged Nigerians who are now benefiting from the good gesture of the present government.

“Our findings revealed that out of the over 446 N-Power beneficiaries from Akko Local Government Area, about 30% are from his electoral ward. Also some primary schools in Kashere are currently enjoying the SIPs schools feeding programme.”

“With this records and facts Goje’s comments were not only shortsighted and myopic, it is extremely unacceptable and deeply disappointing.” They added.

“We expect him as a respected former governor and now a serving Senator to exploit ways of confirming and sustaining the appointments of the N-Power beneficiaries and also other SIPs programme base on the impact they are currently cresting in the society.”

Wakil while commending the federal government for initiating the programme said, “we would not be intimidated by anybody in defending the truth and a government that is working towards improving the lives of the masses.”