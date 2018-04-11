Operation Of Mega Drug Distribution Centres To Commence – PSN

Mr Ali Bakau, the Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Kwara, says the body will soon commence operation of Mega Drug Distribution Centres (MDDCs) across the country.

Bakau said this on Wednesday in Ilorin that this was an extension of the community pharmacy that would ensure regulatory practices in sales and distribution of drugs in the country.

The chairman explained that the MDDCs would serve as dedicated wholesale centres at a well-laid out complex.

Bakau also said that the MDDCs would be located across the 36 states and Abuja, with a centre in every state capital where smaller communities could access it.

The PSN chairman further explained that the wholesale centres would consist of retailers, wholesalers, patent medicine operators and regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC, NDLEA and the police among others.

He pointed out that with these initiatives, the PSN would sanitise drugs sale and distribution in the country which would in turn check abuse in the country.

“There will be semblance of order in the sale and distribution of drugs rather than the haphazard way existing now, ’’ he said.