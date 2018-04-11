Connect with us
Operation Of Mega Drug Distribution Centres To Commence – PSN

Mr Ali Bakau, the Chairman of  Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) in Kwara, says the body will  soon commence operation of  Mega Drug Distribution Centres (MDDCs)   across the country.

Bakau said this on Wednesday in Ilorin that this was an extension of  the community pharmacy that would ensure regulatory practices in sales and distribution of drugs in the country.

The chairman explained that the MDDCs would serve as dedicated wholesale centres at a well-laid out  complex.

Bakau also said  that the MDDCs  would be located across the 36 states and Abuja, with a centre  in every state capital  where smaller communities could  access  it.

The PSN chairman further explained that the  wholesale centres  would consist of retailers, wholesalers, patent medicine operators and regulatory agencies  such as NAFDAC, NDLEA and the police among others.

He pointed out that with these initiatives, the PSN would sanitise drugs  sale  and distribution in the country which would in turn check  abuse in the country.

“There will be semblance of order in the sale  and distribution of drugs  rather than the haphazard way existing  now, ’’ he said.

 


