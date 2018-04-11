Saraki Gives Senate Committee Marching Orders On 2018 Budget

Apparently miffed by the delay in the passage of the budget, Senate President Bukola Saraki has directed the Senate committee on appropriation to submit reports on the N8.612 trillion 2018 budget for consideration.

Consideration of the 2018 budget estimates by both chambers of the National Assembly after its presentation on November 7, 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari has been at committee levels since December last year.

The Senate president ordered yesterday that the appropriation committee should tidy up reports from such committees latest by Friday for submission to the Senate next week.

“The chairman, Appropriation should please ensure that by Friday this week, collections of reports from various committees end. There should be no more extension for that purpose because the appropriation committee itself must submit its report to the Senate unfailingly next week”, he said.

Saraki’s directive was sequel to earlier announcement made on the floor of the Senate via a letter by the chairman of the appropriation committee, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central), extending time for submission of reports by the various committees to Friday.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had before embarking on Easter break on Thursday March 29, 2018 fixed April 24 for passage of the budget.

PMB Seeks Confirmation Of 23 NPC Members, INEC Commissioner By NASS

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wrote three separate letters to the Senate requesting its confirmation of appointments made into three different government agencies.

In the first the letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki, the president sought confirmation of the appointment of Barrister Festus Okoye as a Federal Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing the Southeast Geo-Political zone.

In the second letter, the president requested for confirmation of 23 newly appointed commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

The names of the commissioners are, Nwanne Nwabuisi from Abia State, Dr Chidi Ezeoke (mni) from Anambra state, Barrister Isa Audu Buratai (Borno state), Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa (Cross River ), Sir Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Onuabuchi ( Ebonyi), Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo) and Ejike Ezeh (Enugu).

Others are Hon Abubakar Danburam (Gombe), Prof Uba Nnabue (Imo), Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof Jimoh Habibat Isah (Kogi), Dr Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nasarawa) and Barrister Aliyu Datti (Niger).

Also in the list are Yeye (Mrs) Seyi Olusanya (Ogun), Prince (Dr) Oladiran Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mrs Cecelia Dapoet (Plateau), Dr Ipalibo MacDonald (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba).

In the third letter, the president sought confirmation of membership appointments into the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) as non-legal practitioners.

The appointees are Senator Abba Ali from Katsina State as nominee for the Northwest geo-political zone and Mohammed Sagir from Niger State as nominee for the North Central geo-political zone.

President Buhari also forwarded a letter of condolence to the Senate over the deaths of Senators Ali Wakili (APC Bauchi South) and Mustapha Bukar (APC Katsina North).

While Senator Wakili died on March 7, Senator Bukar died eight days ago.

Their demise was the reason why the Senate, on resumption yesterday, adjourned to today immediately after adoption of its votes and proceedings of Thursday, April 29 2018 when it embarked on Easter recess.