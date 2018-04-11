US Gives Condition For Return Of Investors To Rivers

The United States government has declared that unless there is free, fair, transparent and nonviolence elections in Rivers State in 2019, it will be difficult for foreign investors to return to the state.

The United States Consul-General in Nigeria, Mr. John Bray, who made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt when he paid a visit to an indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited, described the Rivers State capital as a city known for election violence.

Bray said, “The important thing is that we are still going forward, we are going into most important political period of Nigeria. One of the most terrible reputation is that election violence is regular in Port Harcourt.

“Speaking with Governor Wike last night, I said, you want investors to come, let’s have free, fair, transparent nonviolence election in Port Harcourt. Let the world see that. That is the best approach. On the race you go, we are right behind you.”

The Consul-General stated that by the projection of the United States government, Nigeria would be the third most populous country by the year 2030.

He said, “What is important is we look at Nigeria as a country. According to US projection, by the year 2030, Nigeria is going to be third most populated country in the world.”

In a related development, the United States Consul-General in Nigeria, Mr. John Bray, has said one of the primary goals of the United States Mission in Nigeria is to support the country’s economic development.

Bray, disclosed this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the second edition of Emerging Entrepreneurs Conference in Port Harcourt, which was organised by the United States Consulate in collaboration with Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy.

He stated that the US Mission achieved the goal through a variety of programmes and projects funded by the Departments of State, Agriculture and Commerce as well United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Consul-General said, “One of the US Mission in Nigeria’s primary goals is to support Nigeria’s economic development. We do this through a variety of programmes and projects funded by the Departments of State, Agriculture and Commerce as well as USAID.

“The US government supports entrepreneurs all over the world through training and mentoring, while also working with governments to create enabling environments and entrepreneurial cultures.

“There is growing evidence that entrepreneurs the world over are the drivers of job growth. The United States government is firmly convinced that in addition to creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities, entrepreneurship contributes to political stability and a vibrant civil society.”