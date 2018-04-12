6 Ministers Quit Unity Government

Six Sri Lankan ministers tendered their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday, stating that they were unable to continue work in the nation’s unity government.

The six ministers were from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) which is led by President Sirisena.

The SLFP is a coalition partner in the unity government, along with the ruling United National Party, which is led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

One of the ministers, Anura Yapa, in charge of Disaster Management, who had already tendered his resignation, said that while the six ministers had resigned, 10 other state and deputy ministers belonging to the SLFP had vacated their positions.

President Sirisena accepted the resignations of all the 16 SLFP legislators on Wednesday.

The cabinet ministers who resigned were the Sports Minister, Dayasiri Jayasekara; Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare, S.B. Dissanayake and Disaster Management Minister, Anura Yapa.Others were Labour Minister, John Seneviratne; Science, Technology and Research Minister, Susil Premajayantha, and Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training, Chandima Weerakkody.

An official from the president’s office said that although the 16 legislators would no longer be in government, they would continue to support President Sirisena.

The MPs will sit in the opposition benches in parliament, when parliament re-reconvenes after the local New Year later this month.

The official said they would work as a separate group in parliament.