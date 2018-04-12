Katsina, UNICEF Roll Out Loans To Scale Up Latrine Construction

Katsina State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) with support from Department of International Development (DFID) and UNICEF has launched a phase loan disbursement plan to scale up latrine construction for households that will guide against open defecation in at least 20 local government areas in the state.

The executive director of the RUWASSA, Aminu Dayyabu, who made this known yesterday at a press conference after a one day interactive session on the finalization of the loans disbursement plan held in Katsina, said UNICEF national office in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEAP Micro-Finance Institute to provide the loans to households to construct improved toilets.

He said no fewer than 996 households in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State are to benefit from about N40 million loan facility procured under the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water Sanitation in Nigeria (SHAWN) programme being implemented by the agency in collaboration with DFID and UNICEF.

The loan per household is N40, 000 based on requests from households and about 200 loans amounting to N8, 000,000 were disbursed last Monday at 15 per cent interest rate with a repayment period of 10 months, he explained.

He said: “SEAP would be scaling up linkages in more than 15 local government areas in the coming months. Strong collaboration with state government, RUWASSA, UNICEF, WASH Departement and other Micro-Finance Institutes can be of great help in achieving the objective of this great project.”

He added that the programme being implemented in 18 local government areas across the country with five each in Katsina and Jigawa, three each in Bauchi, Benue and Bauchi and two in Zamfara State had so far created more than 50 Toilet Business Owners (TBOs) in five LGAs in Katsina.

Also speaking, the WASH Specialist in Katsina State, Bhawna Vajpai, said the DFID funded UNICEF’s SHAWN programme initiated sanitation marketing is designed to generate demand and provide supply of improved toilet availability in Nigeria.

In her remarks, the WASH Specialist in Kaduna State, Theresa Pamma, stressed that the country has committed itself to the elimination of open defecation by 2025 and each state of the federation is contributing its quota to the attainment of the target.

The event attracted Amir Haza Syed, International Consultant on Sanitation Marketing, UNICEF Abuja, and the representative of SEAP Micro-Finance Institute, Kolawole Opeseyitan.