Ndidi, Iheanacho Nominated For Leicester City Award

Nigerian internationals Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been nominated for Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year award, according to the club’s official website.

The Foxes have opened voting to their supporters for their end-of-season awards ceremony, which will be held at the King Power Stadium on May 1.

While the Player of the Season gong is open to all of City’s first-team squad, the Young Player of the Year category features just eight options to choose from: the Nigerian duo, as well as Demarai Gray, Ben Chilwell, Fousseni Diabate, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury and Josh Knight.

Super Eagles player Ndidi won last season’s Young Player of the Year award and will start as the favourite to retain his title.

Iheanacho has also been nominated for the Goal of the Season award, with his strike against Peterborough United in the FA Cup up against efforts from Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez (who each have four strikes in the 10-goal nominee list) and Shinji Okazaki.