NUPENG Exco Urged To Prioritise Members’ welfare

Former South West Zonal Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, has urged the newly elected national executive of the union to focus on members’ welfare. Korodo gave the advice in an interview with journalists in Lagos at the weekend described the election of William Akporeha as NUPENG’s national president as divine and urged him to use his experience as a unionist to serve the union. He further urged the new NUPENG national executive to follow the footsteps of their predecessors.

Korodo who noted that some members of the union were facing difficulties due to anti-labour practices by some International Oil Companies (IOCs), added that the new NUPENG president should use his office to fight the injustice. “The newly elected national president has passed through all the structures and organs of the union before taking over the mantle of leadership. NUPENG’s president-elect, Akpohera, is the immediate past national treasurer of the union. The new NUPENG executive will run the affairs of the union for the next four years in line with its extant rules.