Ondo Justifies Hike In Tuition

Amid ongoing protests and controversy trailing astronomical increase in tuition of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) Ondo State Government has justified its decision, saying it is in tandem with present economic reality in the country. The government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and strategy, Hon. Yemi Olowolabi, said the government was compelled to explain its role in the decision leading to the increase in tuition for the state-owned university. He said, “It is very important for the general public and the good people of Ondo State to note that the tuition was arrived at and announced by the governing council after robust and exhaustive meetings with the university’s stakeholders, including the staff, students and parents.”

The commissioner added that, “It is important to note that the current fee of between N23, 000 and N37, 000 charged by AAUA was introduced about 18 years ago at commencement of the University in 2000. “How do you explain the fact that students in the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH) pay between N120, 000 and N150,000 as tuition per session, those in the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) pay between N200,000 and N450,000 per session.” Olowolabi in the statement listed series of problems arising from total lack of funds that have confronted the university in the last five years, thereby stagnating the growth of institution. His words:“At the beginning, especially between year 2000 and up till year 2013, the University had it good with subventions from the state government for payment of salaries and execution of capital projects.”

He stated further that , “The fortunes of the University began to suffer with the downturn in the economy of Nigeria, becoming more serious from 2014, when the payment of subventions began to suffer and was eventually reduced. “It is rather unfortunate to note that, for a University of its status, no fund has been released for capital projects between 2014 and now.“The University further slid into financial problems in 2016 when subventions were not released to the university for a period of nine months. As we speak, the University still has an outstanding subventions, covering July 2016 to January 2017 and totaling N1.48 Billion.”