2019: 20 Northern Youths Groups Drag Bafarawa Into Presidency Race

Twenty Northern Groups include women and Youths across North West States of Nigeria have vowed to obtained Presidential form for the Former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa.

Rising from it meeting in Kaduna, the group under a new platform for Bafarawa Initiative for Peace, Unity and Progress also vowed to organize 2 million man match to the Sokoto residence of the former governor to force him declare interest.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Mu’azu said “we will mobilize million of youths to match to his house in Sokoto to demand that he contest for the Presidency,” he said.

The groups said Bafarawa is a respected and peaceful personality and a more focused Nigerian with idea and respect for the Youths than President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Attahiru Bafarawa as a politician and former governor is hardworking and discipline politician who has transformed Sokoto State better than any Governor in the history of Sokoto State.

“He is a politician with nationwide outreach and can be trusted.

“Northwest have more formidable and qualified Politicians better than Buhari that can deliver with greatness and development

“Buhari has failed Nigerian Youths with insecurity, economic crisis and high rate of unemployment,” he said.

Responding, the Spokesman of the former Sokoto Governor, Mallam Yusuf Dingyadi said Bafarawa will study the group’s demands and also look at the scenario of the country.

He said, Bafarawa will possibly give favourable answer that would be to the best interest of Nigerians.

For over two years some Nigerians are showing their interest in ensuring that former Governor Bafarawa declares his intention to contest, in which we are still studying the issue and pray for divine intervention over this matter, said Dingyadi

He said, Bafarawa’s mind is preoccupied with how to contribute his quota to making Nigeria better with best of ideas.