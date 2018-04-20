Motor Dealers Meet SGF, Seek Tax Amnesty On Imported Vehicles

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) have been commended for their contributions to employment, economic diversification, and gross domestic product (GDP) of the nation.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha made the commendation on Thursday while receiving a delegation led by the National President of the Association, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin in his office.

In a statement by the director information in his office, Lawrence Ojabo, he said their annual turnover of over Four Hundred Billion Naira was a very welcome investment in the administration’s drive for economic diversification away from oil.

The SGF commended them for the many multiplier effects of their business, which provided the citizens with access to needed motor vehicles.

Addressing the SGF earlier, National President of the Association, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin asked for Presidential amnesty on customs duties on imported vehicles for their members.

He said the amnesty sought was like concessions already granted to some manufacturers in the country.

He disclosed that the association would reorganise its structure, business outlets and membership to help in reducing crimes and contribute to economic development.