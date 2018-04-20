Wacot Rewards Top Agro Dealers, Unvail New Packaging For Vanish

As part of its commitment to engaging and adding value to its

stakeholders, WACOT Limited, a member of The TGI Group, held its first Dealers Meet in four locations across the country, where about 100 of its dealers were rewarded for their patronage.

The last of the four-part meetings was held in Central Hotel Kano, on

Thursday April 19th, 2018. The first three which were held in Ibadan,

Abuja and Gombe in the preceding weeks, was a gathering of the

company’s Agro-Inputs dealers, who stated that the quality and

performance of WACOT’s products in the market is the major reason why

they deal with WACOT.

The rewards for the dealers in various categories ranged from motorcycles, television sets, refrigerators to a brand new car for the grand prize. In Gombe, due to a tie in the performance, two grand prizes were given out.

Speaking at the meeting in Kano, Mr. Sadiq Kassim, GM Corporate

Affairs, TGI Group (parent company of WACOT) said: “we pride ourselves

in being able to engage our stakeholders at every level, and our

dealers are not left out of this. While the rewards are a way of us

giving back to them and encouraging them, the joy for us is being able

to sit in a room with them to hear directly from them how our products

are doing in the market, and ways in which they want us to improve”.

The company also used the opportunity to introduce the revamped packaging of all its products which now have a more pronounced outlook for easier brand recognition, and unveil the redesigned VINASH, the company’s flagship agro-chemical which is a household name among Nigerian farmers.

Commenting at the launch, the MD of WACOT, Mr. Ujwal Senapati reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering only quality inputs saying “our goal is to make the packages more user-friendly, tamper-proof and easy to identify, especially in a market where counterfeiting is rife. More importantly, our strategy is to brand and promote the products in such a way that it makes sales easier for our

dealers.”

“We are also using this opportunity to recognize our sales team in our

branches across the nation. Without them, none of these would have

been possible. Our people are our biggest assets and we will continue

to appreciate their efforts in every way we can” added Mr. Senapati.

Wacot Limited (“WACOT”) is a member of The TGI Group of companies, with over 20 years of making significant investments in local production and food processing, while leveraging local communities as

partners in crop production thereby sharing wealth and knowledge.