Pope Francis To Buy 3,000 Ice Creams For Homeless To Celebrate Saint’s Day

Pope Francis will celebrate his Saint’s Day, buying 3,000 ice creams for the homeless and other poor people, the Vatican said on Monday.

In the Catholic calendar, April 23 marks St George’s Day.

The Pope was born in Argentina more than 81 years ago as Jorge (George) Mario Bergoglio.

To mark the occasion, the Office of Papal Charities would distribute the ice creams in Rome’s soup kitchens and dormitories, largely run by the Catholic charity Caritas, a statement said.

Italy is basking in the unusually warm weather for the season, with temperatures in Rome expected to reach 25 degrees on Monday. (dpa/NAN)