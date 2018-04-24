NSE: Market Indices Up By 0.10%

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday rose marginally with indices increasing by 0.10 per cent.

Market capitalisation rose by N14 billion or 0.10 per cent to close at N14.738 trillion against N14.724 trillion on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 40,763.93 rose to 38.85 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 40,802.78 following Nestle gain.

An analysis of the price movement table showed that Nestle led the gainers’ table with N71.10 to close at N1, 493.60 per share.

Forte Oil followed with a gain of N4 to close at N43.30, while Zenith International Bank added 70k to close at N27.90 per share.

Dangote Sugar increased by 45k to close at N21, while Dangote Flour grew by 35k to close at N13.70 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart with a loss of N4.70 to close at N125 per share.

Conoil trailed with a loss of N1.65 to close at N31.80, while Julius Berger declined by N1.35 to close at N25.65 per share.

GlaxosmithKine depreciated by N1.20 to close at N23.30, while Stanbic IBTC shed N1.10 to close at N48.90 per share.

Transcorp drove the activity chart with an exchange of 35.38 million shares worth N66.22 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 24.57 million shares valued at N682.21 million, while Caverton traded 19.39 million worth N52.35 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 19.39 million shares valued at N259.29 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank sold 18.52 million shares worth N805.26 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower with a total of 246.58 million shares valued at N3.22 billion transacted in 4,918 deals.

This was in contrast with 530.22 million shares worth N7.77 billion traded by investors in 4,567 deals on Monday. (NAN)