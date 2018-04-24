Oyo Introduces School-on-Air Teaching Method

As part of efforts to improve standard of education in the state, Oyo State Government has introduced School-on-Air teaching method to further enhance academic programmes of public secondary schools in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday ,the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela explained the importance of the programme to the success of secondary school students in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, saying this informed government’s decision to subscribe to the programme for public schools in the state.

According to him, the newly launched concept was introduced to take quality education to the door step of the students and also to complement teachers’ efforts towards promoting academic excellence in schools, especially in the remote areas where there may be limited number of teachers.

“Students do not need to move about with lorry loads of text books and the hazardous implication of either losing it completely or tearing off. All a student needs to do is to go to the class and watch qualitative lectures on the screen, just like watching the popular world class football competitions.

“But this time around the students are not watching legs; they are watching and listening to lectures according to their various time -tables. If our students make good use of the facility, it will go a long way to boost learning in school and student’s performance”, Olowofela explained.

He added that the partner to the state government on School-on-Air project, Educational Advancement Centre, Ibadan deserved commendation for its ingenuity.

The free-to-air satellite TV channel on Calvary Network entails only a decoder and dish to enjoy 16 Senior Secondary School Certificate subjects packaged on School-on-Air educational scheme.