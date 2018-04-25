China Invites Nigeria To Its 2018 Import Expo

The Chinese government has invited Nigeria among other nations of the world to register and participate in the China International Import Expo, holding November 5-10, 2018.

Deputy director to the China International Import Export Bureau, Chen Xiao made the call while addressing a delegation from the Leadership group at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre Shanghai, Yesterday.

He said the registration which has already witnessed over 80 per cent bookings would end June 30, 2 months to the commencement of the exhibition.

The Deputy director revealed that the exhibition which is import focused has already been registered for by 580 enterprises, from major economies of the world including the United States, France and the United Kingdom among others.

He added that over 150,000 buyers from both China and other international markets had also been invited to the exhibition which will feature in 3 parts including a National exhibition, Enterprise and the Hong-qiao International Forum.

“The exhibitions will feature 7 exhibition halls to include consumer electronics/appliances, apparel, accessories and consumer goods, automobiles, high end intelligent equipment, food and agricultural products and automobiles” he said

“Others include high end intelligent equipment, food/agricultural products, medical equipment/medical care products as well as trade services”.

Mr Xiao said they had received a request from the Nigerian Ministry of Labour and Productivity in collaboration with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Industry, there by securing the use of 7 standard booths.

He further revealed that over 200 enterprises from thirty three(33) African Countries had registered, including 80 companies for 2,300 square meter exhibition area.

The deputy director assured that the Expo is not only aimed at showing commodity and services, but also promoting trade relations and dialogue. Adding that “the Expo is an important step to open the China market in its globalization effort”.

He added that the exhibition would further help strengthen the relationship between China, Africa and particularly Nigeria.