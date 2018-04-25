Consumption Has Become National Driver Of China’s Economy – Charge D’affairs

The Charge D’affairs of the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), Mr Lin Jing has said Consumption has become the national driver of the China Economy.

He stated this when he received a delegation from the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group, led by the Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr. Abdul Gombe in his residence in Abuja.

According to him “the Chinese Economy has started the first quarter of 2018 on a strong note with better than expected data, indicating steady and sustainable economic growth”

Mr Jing said “Consumers showed stronger willingness to spend in February with the Consumer confidence index reaching 124 points, the highest level since October 1993”

He noted that the World Bank on April 12 revised up China’s growth prospect from 6.4 percent in last October to 6.5 percent.

He stated this while presenting facts and figures released by the China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which showed China’s solid economic performance in the first quarter.

The Charge D’affairs further revealed that “the Manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 51.5 in March, the strongest level this year.”

He added that “Small enterprises witnessed a particularly strong increase in manufacturing activities as the PMI for small manufacturers jumped to 50.1 in March from 44.8 in February”.

He further added, “That Entrepreneurs are becoming more optimistic about economic conditions in Q1 with the entrepreneur confidence index coming in at 74.3 percent, the highest level since Q3 2011.

The Charge D’affairs had commended the bilateral relations between China and Nigeria, describing them as best of friends.

Also speaking, the GMD, Mr Abdul Gombe who had commended the Charge D’affairs on the diplomatic relations between the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group and the Chinese Embassy expressed the optimism that the relations would be consolidated for mutual benefits.

Other members of the delegation included the GM Holdings, Ismail Fadilah Saliu, Editor, LEADERSHIP Style, Ruth Tend Natsa, Acting Editor, LEADERSHIP Sunday, Editor, LEADERSHIP Hausa Juma’a and the Export Line Entrepreneur, Leadership Wealth, Emmanuel Nda-Isaiah.