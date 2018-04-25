Kaduna: No Going Back On LG Polls – KADSIECOM

The elections into the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State will still hold as scheduled on 12th May, 2019 in spite of the inferno that occurred at the commission’s secretariat, the chairman Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) Dr (Mrs) Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu has disclosed.

Although, the chairman informed that some of the materials were destroyed in the inferno, she however stressed that the remaining Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be adequate for the election.

She also informed that the Smart Card Readers (SCR) will not be used for the election as earlier advertised because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it won’t be able to make 6,000 SCR available in view of the preparations for the 2019 general elections.

She said that the permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) would be used and verified through the voters’ register to be made available by the INEC.

She stated this during an emergency meeting between the SIECOM management, and stakeholders including chairmen and secretaries of political parties in the state.

On the inferno, she said the commission lost a lot of materials on the second floor of the buwilding due to the fire outbreak.

“We have taken stock of what we lost in the fire, we concluded that last night and are confident we have enough machines to conduct our elections.

“ We want to remind you that the nomination forms your candidates filled are intact, but we lost the affidavit but we would give new forms during the screening of candidates,” she informed.

The chairman also said that “in view of that, the screening of candidates which was to commence on Tuesday April 24, will now commence on Wednesday April 25.